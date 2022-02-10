Sunbury, Pa. — Officers with the Sunbury Police Department responded to a call on Feb. 4 and said they located a man who had been stabbed in the side of his head.

According to the report, the accuser complained of losing sight in his left eye and was immediately transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Police were then able to clear the scene and speak with a resident at 314 Race Street in Sunbury.

The witness directed authorities to a knife Seth Allen Ruhl, 20, of Sunbury allegedly put back in the kitchen after the incident. Ruhl told police he stabbed the accuser after allegedly being approached and yelled at.

According to officers, Ruhl and his two friends were approached by the accuser, who then attempted to engage in a fight. Despite being shown the weapon, the accuser allegedly continued to approach Ruhl and his friends.

Ruhl was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor possession instrument of crime with intent, and simple assault. Ruhl’s bail was set at $50,000 monetary after an arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey. Ruhl will appear in court on Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet