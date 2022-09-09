Loganton, Pa. — Lamar State Police at Lamar said a man attacked another man at Ingrams Market in Loganton over alleged threats being made toward his family.

Eric Paul Yarrison, 37, of Loganton allegedly punched a man several times in front of a skill machine at the store on August 24. Yarrison then took $700 from the man after he knocked him to the ground, Trooper Corey Gates said.

Yarrison returned to the store and threw $407 at the accuser. He told him if he wanted the rest of the money, he could come get it, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video showed Yarrison strike the accuser several times in the face and then throw him to the floor, Gates said.

Yarrison allegedly told Gates he "handles things like a country boy." Yarrison admitted to police he took money from the accuser and told him to come get it.

“Yarrison related [accuser] had been threatening him and his family and he had enough of it, so he took things into his own hands,” Gates wrote.

Yarrison was charged with third-degree felony robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and harassment. He posted $25,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment on August 24.

Yarrison will face Judge Frank Mills on September 20 for a preliminary hearing that was continued on August 30.

Docket sheet

