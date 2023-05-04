Rome Township, Pa. — A man is accused of throwing rocks and dog feces at a woman during an argument over a phone charger.

Zachariah Blu Perry, 45, of Rome, became upset during the argument on April 22 and started spraying the victim with a garden hose, police said. She allegedly retaliated by cutting his clothes and throwing them onto the yard of a property on Joyce Road.

Next, Perry threw dog feces at the woman and sprayed her face with black spray paint, according to the report. The accuser then threw rocks at a motorcycle the pair had purchased, state police said.

Perry allegedly retaliated in kind, throwing baseball- and softball-sized rocks at the woman, charges say. Trooper Steven Marianelli reported seeing bruises on her legs and spray paint on her face when he spoke with her, according to the affidavit.

Perry was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment during a preliminary hearing with Judge Fred Wheaton. He was then transferred to the Bradford County Prison and held on $50,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 with Judge Wheaton.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.