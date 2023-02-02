Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses.

Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m.

According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into the parking lot with his vehicle. After getting out, the man began taking pictures of Mundell’s car.

Apparently upset over the actions, Mundell backed out of a parking spot and pulled out of the lot.

While leaving at a high rate of speed, witnesses said Mundell purposefully drove in the direction of the victim. In an attempt to jump out of the way, the victim was thrown onto the hood of Mundell’s car and then onto the pavement.

Surveillance video, along with several witnesses who spoke with police, backed up the victim’s explanation of the events, according to Officer Zachary Geary.

“Mundell did have a path of travel that he could have avoided hitting [victim],” Geary said.

A single charge of first-degree felony aggravated assault was filed through the office of Judge Christian Frey on Jan. 25. Mundell posted $25,000 unsecured bail after the arraignment with Frey.

Court document show Mundell is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.

Docket sheet

