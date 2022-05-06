Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 38-year-old Bloomsburg man was charged after authorities said he threatened a person and their dog with a firearm during an argument on April 30.

Hemlock Township Police said they were called to a residence near the 30 block of Washington Road in Bloomsburg for reports of a dispute. Officer Chris Prescott said he spoke with a person who had visible marks on their neck once on the scene of the reported incident.

The accuser said Daniel Sharrow arrived at the residence and threw a cup of tobacco spit on them. Investigators said Sharrow grabbed the accuser by the neck at one point, squeezing and causing the bruising observed by officers.

A dog came to the defense of the person and Sharrow allegedly threatened to kill them and the animal with a gun he retrieved from nearby garage.

Sharrow allegedly left in a truck after making the threats and the accuser called 911. Authorities said a background check revealed Sharrow did not have a license to carry the firearm.

Sharrow was charged with multiple felonies that included first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree strangulation, and third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license.

A Court Summary shows Sharrow was also charged with several misdemeanors in first-degree terroristic threats, second-degree simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Sharrow was incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail after being charged during a preliminary arraignment on April 30. Sharrow is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 10.

Docket sheet

