Sunbury, Pa. —During one of his multiple attempts to gain entry into an apartment, a witness told police the man used a power saw to a lock on the downstair door.

A resident at an apartment near the 10 bock of N. Fifth Street reported to police Kyle Joseph Mirolli, 40, of Shamokin initially kicked open a door to the home to gain entry during the early morning hours of June 6. Police observed pry marks and a broken locking mechanism on a door at the apartment while they spoke with the accuser.

Mirolli threatened the occupant, who was in bed with their young child at the time, police said. Mirolli allegedly gripped a pair of scissors and stated “I should use these” to the accuser and their child.

Police said Mirolli left with the accuser’s cell phone, but returned several times throughout the night. In one instance police said Mirolli threw rocks at the accuser’s window. According to an affidavit a rock was discovered near a window at the apartment.

Judge Michael Toomey denied Mirolli bail during a preliminary arraignment in which he was charged with three first-degree felonies that included aggravated assault, burglary, and robbery. Mirolli was also charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and several misdemeanors that included terroristic threats, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

A June 21 preliminary hearing is scheduled, Mirolli will remain at the Northumberland County Jail until that time.

Docket sheet

