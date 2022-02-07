Sullivan County, Pa. —State Police in LaPorte issued a fingerprint order for a Harrisburg man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and taking her car.

Jorge Gonzalez, 50, allegedly pulled the knife from underneath a mattress and held it against the woman’s cheek and neck as he issued threats against her. Troopers who spoke with the accuser said she was in fear for her life.

Gonzalez allegedly took the accuser’s keys after the attack on Nov. 15, 2021 and left with her car. Authorities said Gonzalez was told not to use the vehicle prior to the incident.

Gonzalez was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and several second-degree misdemeanors that ranged from simple assault to recklessly endangering another person to unauthorized used of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats.

A warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest was issued. According to court records, Gonzalez taken was into custody by Trooper Lloyd Deno of PSP LaPorte. No bail was listed for Gonzalez.

