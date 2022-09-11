Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother set to testify against her son for allegedly assaulting her received threatening messages from the boy's father, police say.

The mother called police on Jan. 4 to say she wouldn't be coming to a hearing later that day because it wasn't safe for her to do so, according to Bloomsburg Det. Melanie Beck. The woman was set to testify against her son, Juan Duque Jr., for allegedly assaulting her.

Duque's mother sent a screenshot of a Facebook post made by her ex, Juan A. Duque Sr., 39, that showed he reportedly planned to retaliate against her if she went to court, charges say.

The post said he would give the accuser "the 150 to remember ever (sic) time you look in the mirror," Beck wrote in an affidavit. The post also said he would see the mother in a couple of hours, Beck noted.

The 150 was a slang reference to slicing her face, the woman told police.

Duque Sr., Philadelphia, was charged with felony witness intimidation. Charges against Duque Jr. were dropped because the mother was afraid to testify, arrest papers say.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Docket sheet

