State College, Pa. — A woman was soaked in lighter fluid as a man flicked a Zippo lighter several times while he allegedly threatened to set her on fire.

Todd Michael Badeau, 35, of State College was charged with several offenses after police say he became enraged at the woman for allegedly going into his room. Badeau, who was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, is accused of striking the woman several times and breaking various items that belonged to her.

According to Officer Karin Thomas of the State College Police Department, Badeau shoved the woman into a bathtub and struck her head off a wall. Thomas said a bump was observed on the woman’s head.

Badeau was charged with two misdemeanors in first-degree terroristic threats and second-degree simple assault. He was also given a summary harassment offense to go with the felony and misdemeanor charges.

Badeau is being held at the Centre County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet