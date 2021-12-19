Mill Hall, Pa. —A Mill Hall man was charged with felony terroristic threats after authorities said they discovered him dressed in camo with two pistols outside of a church.

According to authorities, John David Hamilton, 72, was warned multiple times to stay away from the church and several members, who officers said were in fear and emotional distress. Hamilton allegedly told officers he was in love with a woman at the church and the pastor was in the way.

Bryce Greene of the Spring Township Police Department said a note was discovered in the pocket of Hamilton, who admitted to officers he was conducting surveillance on people at the church.

Greene said the note stated, “I the undersigned do now release John Hamilton of not be able to be on any of my propertys (sic). I feel now that John is a good person. And renounce that. I ask his forgiveness for be so mean to him.”

According to the report, Hamilton drew three lines under the message for signatures from members of the church. Prior to being taken into custody and charged on Dec. 12, Hamilton was told on at least four other occasions to stay away from the church.

Hamilton allegedly told authorities he was “bird watching” on Dec. 4 when a witness flagged down a State Police Trooper. Charges were eventually filed by the trooper for that incident.

According to the affidavit, during an interview after the Dec. 4 incident, Hamilton allegedly told detectives he had been in the woods for multiple days conducting surveillance on the church. Detectives said Hamilton stated people were being held against their will and a child sex abuse ring was being operated. Authorities said there was absolutely no evidence of anything regarding those claims.

“It is officers’ belief that Hamilton is a danger to all three victims on this case and that he is a substantial risk to the general public,” wrote Greene.

Greene is being held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Centre County Prison as he faces multiple charges. The most serious of which is the third-degree felony for terroristic threats.

Greene is also being charged with three counts of first-degree misdemeanor stalking, three-degree defiant trespassing, and harassment. He was also charged with one count of third-degree disorderly conduct.

Docket sheet