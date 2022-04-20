Williamsport, Pa. -- A woman's refusal to give a man a ride when he asked for it allegedly caused him to lose his temper and threaten to kill the people inside a residence.

Officer Corter of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said officers were called to the 100 block of 6th Street in Williamsport for a domestic disturbance on April 1.

Corter spoke with a woman in the home who said Watson had asked for a ride to 6th and High Street, and she answered that she couldn't. This made Watson "extremely angry," wrote Corter in a police affidavit.

The accuser said Watson pulled a machete from his waistband and told her, "I will kill you, you stupid whore. I will kill everyone in this house."

The accuser's daughter called 9-1-1, causing Watson to flee, according to the affidavit.

"Everyone in the house was in fear for their lives," the accuser told police.

On the scene, a neighbor indicated to police that the suspect fled north in the direction of Hepburn Street. Officers patrolled the area looking for a man identified as William R. Watson, 33, of Williamsport, but were unable to find him.

On April 6, Trooper Hunter Hall of PSP Lamar pulled over a 2006 BMW in Clinton County. In a police criminal complaint, Hall wrote that the defendant "did flee on foot from the rear of the driver side passenger seat during a traffic stop."

The defendent was William Richard Watson.

According to Hall, Watson did not follow verbal commands to stop, and was tased before being taken into custody. He was found to have two active warrants against him out of Lycoming County.

Watson is in county jail, charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor posessing instruments of a crime stemming from the April 1 incident.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, as well as failure to to use a seat belt from the April 6 arrest.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.