Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to break up a fight got into a foot chase with one of the suspects, who allegedly taunted them as he ran away.

Julian Nadachowski, 22, was one of a crowd of people Bloomsburg police say was in front of Dockside Laundromat at 262 Iron Street on October 16 just before 2 a.m.

They’d been called to the area for a fight in progress, according to Officer Tori Fitzwater.

When they arrived, they found two men arguing, including one who was shirtless and bleeding from the forehead. Police ordered everyone to sit on the curb, but Nadachowski reportedly took off running, yelling, “You’ll have to catch me first.”

Nadachowski ran south on Iron Street towards the playground at St. Columba Church near Miller Avenue, where police caught up with him and ordered him to the ground, charges say.

Nadachowski complied and was taken into custody. He told police an unknown man had come to his window and called him a “tough guy.” When Nadachowski stepped outside, the two began physically fighting, he said.

Nadachowski, of Lincoln University in Chester County, was charged with evading arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

