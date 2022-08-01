Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly denied having a knife while standing in front of a wall covered with knives, police say.

The man also reportedly gave Shamokin officers a fake name and fought them when he was taken into custody.

The incident took place on July 21 when Officer Wesley Fleming said he responded to reports of a domestic disturbance with a knife near the 600 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. Fleming spoke with a witness who said David Raymond Trump came after him with a knife.

Fleming learned there were two young children and a woman inside the home in the basement. All three feared Trump and hid after the alleged attack, Fleming said.

Officers spoke with Trump, who was in another room of the house, and asked him to identify himself. The 55-year-old Trump said he was David Newby from Florida. A check into the name came back with negative results, Fleming said.

Trump told police he got into an argument with a resident at the home, but did not use or handle a knife. He wanted to go back to sleep and told officers everything was fine, Fleming said.

Fleming was eventually able to obtain a last name and home state for Trump after speaking with a witness. Trump continued to give police a false name and he resisted both Fleming and another officer as they tried to take him into custody.

Fleming forcibly put Trump into handcuffs and transported him to the PSP Stonington Barracks where a Livescan was conducted to determine Trump’s identity. The scan showed Trump’s real name and date of birth, along with an active warrant out of Maryland.

Trump was charged with a trio of misdemeanors that included possession of paraphernalia, simple assault, and false identification to law enforcement officers. Judge John Gembic ordered Trump held on $10,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment on July 21.

Docket sheet

