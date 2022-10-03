Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police.

The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying.

He'd seen Braxton outside the store before he went in, but he didn't notice Braxton approaching him in the aisle before the punch, the alleged victim told police.

Braxton’s accuser suffered from swelling and intense pain on the right side of his face, police said. He checked into the UPMC Williamsport Emergency Department on Sept. 24 and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger in Danville.

Doctors reportedly said the punch caused two breaks in the jaw — one on each side of his face.

Braxton was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person on Sept. 27 during an arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Braxton will appear before Judge Biichle on Oct. 6 for a preliminary hearing. He is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

