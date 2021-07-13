Williamsport, Pa. -- Police units were emergency dispatched to the area in front of 452 Market St. for an alleged stabbing on July 13 at 1:49 p.m., according to a news release.

Upon responding to the area officers made contact with a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the lower abdomen, which was not life-threatening.

The victim was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Health for further medical treatment.

According to authorities, initial information learned from the victim suggests that the attack is not an isolated or random incident.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information related to this investigation please contact PO Zachary Geary at zgeary@cityofwilliamsport.org or 570-327-7560 x7623.