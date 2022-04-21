Wyalusing, Pa. —State police in Towanda had a wild experience as they attempted to take a man accused of assault into custody on April 15.

Trooper Craig Kalinoski said Louis Paul Sophie, 42, of Wyalusing yelled “come get it b*tch” as authorities approached him outside a resident near the 200 block of Taylor Avenue. Sophie allegedly took off his shirt, pants, and jacket as he ran from troopers toward Wyalusing Creek.

Related reading: Felony charge for man who failed to register as sex offender

According to an affidavit written by Kalinoski, Sophie was taken into custody when more troopers arrived at the scene. Sophie continued to resist officers, allegedly spitting and kicking at troopers several times.

Witnesses told troopers Sophie was asked to leave the residence before he became violent. According to the affidavit, Sophie struck a witness with a stick. During the assault, troopers said Sophie grabbed the accuser’s genitals and attempted to shove the stick into the man's anus.

Another person was able to get Sophie away from the man, who called police and later directed them to the backyard. Authorities said the witness was covered in blood when they spoke with him.

Troopers located a small amount of marijuana inside the pocket of Sophie’s discarded jeans during a search of the area. Kalinoski said they discovered Sophie was recently charged with failure to register with PSP on Feb.

An NCIC check into Sophie's background showed he was wanted in Florida for failure to appear on sex offender registration charges.

“Sophie has a current and active sex offender status in New York and Pennsylvania and currently has an open investigation into his failure to register in Pennsylvania,” Kalinoski wrote.

Documents show Sophie is a level 1 sex offender in Pennsylvania and is required to register with State Police. Authorities said he failed to register in Pennsylvania and New York.

Sophie was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanors for the April 15 incident. Misdemeanors included simple assault, terroristic threats, indecent assault forcible compulsion, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and marijuana possession.

Sophie was denied bail and will remain in custody at the Bradford County Prison until an April 26 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.