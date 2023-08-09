Wilmot Township, Pa. — A Bradford County man beat his estranged wife before strangling her and pulling a knife out, police said.

Levi Robert Foux, 42, of New Albany was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, and recklessly endangering another person after an investigation by state police. Foux assaulted the woman at a home near the 7000 block of Route 187 on July 25, according to the complaint.

He arrived at the home unannounced just after noon, questioning the victim about money, police said. Foux became irate and threw the woman into an oxygen tank, they added. "He continuously stated that he would murder her like he said he would," police wrote.

The accuser, who told police she recently separated from Foux, was able to get outside the home after the initial attack, according to state police.

Foux caught her, threw her to the ground, and began to strangle her, Trooper Christopher Decatur said. She began to lose consciousness and believe she was punched in the head several times, Decatur wrote.

At one point, Foux took the accuser’s phone and threatened to kill her, according to Decatur’s report. When she went for the phone, Foux allegedly pulled out a knife.

Decatur observed injuries on the woman's neck, both sides of her face, and both of her arms. EMS treated her for her injuries.

Foux was committed to the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.