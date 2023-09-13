Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly stole a sub from Wegman’s just before hitting a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him, police said.

Darlo Vicente Blount, 31, of Williamsport was confronted just before 2:30 p.m. by Officer Scott Wagner on Sept. 11, Officer Nicholas Carrita of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said. Blount allegedly hit Wagner before running out of the store, Carrita added.

Blount was caught at the Trade & Transit Centre by Wagner a short time later, according to the complaint. A bag Blount was allegedly carrying contained two containers and five baggies of marijuana.

Blount was charged with second-degree felony robbery, possession of marijuana, and retail theft. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

Blount is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

