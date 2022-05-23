Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman called police after she discovered her refrigerator and cabinets had been raided by a burglar in the middle of the night.

Kelli Jones had just gone grocery shopping, so when she opened her fridge the morning of May 6, she was surprised to see most of the food she just bought gone.

Jones called police and showed them security camera footage of a man she recognized as Chalid S. Smalls-Stokes allegedly break into the rear of the home on Orange Street around 3 a.m.

Smalls-Stokes, 25, was carrying a black backpack and walked straight to the kitchen cabinets, where he began removing food and stuffing it into his bag, surveillance tapes reportedly show.

He was also captured on camera grabbing groceries from the refrigerator and putting them into the backpack, police say.

Smalls-Stokes, who police say is homeless, was charged with burglary, theft, and prowling. A preliminary hearing was held on May 16 in front of District Judge Richard Knect and all charges were bound over for county court.

