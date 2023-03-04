Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 30-year-old man was stabbed at a car wash in Mifflinburg by a man who had just robbed a nearby liquor store, police say.

The alleged suspect, who police have not identified, first entered the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in the Chestnut Street Plaza at 10:30 a.m. The man grabbed a bottle of rum and brandished a knife to the clerk before leaving the store, according to Mifflinburg police.

After leaving the store, the suspect walked to the Mifflinburg Buggy Wash at Line and Walnut streets and stabbed the victim in the back. The suspect fled on foot along the rail trail to Wehr's Beverage, where he was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Medical Center by ambulance for treatment. Police say they expect to file charges against the suspect later today.

