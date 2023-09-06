2023-09-06 Dennis Prieto mugshot - 1
Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — A man used a razorblade to slash a person's cheek and hand after attempting to pick a fight, Williamsport Police said.

Moments after the struggle, Dennis Prieto, Jr. ran into a home near the 1900 block of Newberry Street, according to Officer Eric Houseknecht. The 25-year-old Williamsport resident was detained a short time later after leaving the home through a back door, Houseknecht added.

The victim was bleeding from several cuts including deep wounds to his left hand and cheek, according to the complaint. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police found a backpack on Prieto while detaining him, Houseknecht said. It contained 11 ounces of marijuana in various baggies, packaging material, and three different bundles of cash, Houseknecht wrote in an affidavit.

A witness to the attack identified Prieto as the aggressor in the incident, investigators said. Police located a utility razor along the path Prieto allegedly took after leaving the home, investigators added. 

Prieto was charged with first- and second-degree aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Christian Frey set bail at $100,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment this week.

Docket sheet

