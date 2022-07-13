Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man is accused of pushing a pregnant woman to the ground and putting a cigarette out on her during an argument on July 9 near the 1000 block of Allegheny Street.

As the assault took place, Zach Taylor Parker, 27, allegedly told the woman if the baby died from the attack, he would kill her, police said.

Officer Cody Smith of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department spoke with the accuser after the incident and observed bruising on her left shin and collar bone. Smith said he also noticed a mark from the cigarette burn and a cut on the back of her head.

On the day the accuser spoke with Smith, she was afraid to return home after Parker allegedly took her phone and threatened to beat her. Smith observed the phone in Parker’s possession after officers confronted him at a residence later in the day.

Parker was charged with a trio of misdemeanors that included terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, and simple assault. Parker, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on July 20 for a preliminary hearing, was also charged with harassment.

Parker was detained to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.