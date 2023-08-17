Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A man has died after being shot at his former workplace on Thursday in Lycoming County.

According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, authorities were called at 10:44 a.m. to 2113 Marydale Avenue, the Cable Services Company building, in Old Lycoming Township for a shooting incident.

"Police arrived on scene at 10:46 a.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest just inside the front lobby of the business," according to a news release.

The preliminary investigation found that the 69-year-old male entered the business and was confrontational. The confrontation between the male, a former employee of the business, and the CEO of the business turned deadly when the CEO shot the male once, police said.

A handgun, legally belonging to the CEO, was seized. The male was taken to UPMC Williamsport Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say both the CEO and the male knew each other. The incident was not a random incident and there is no danger to the community.

According to Cable Services Company Inc.'s website, the CEO is Ken Michaels.

Identification of the male will be made by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The CEO of the company was taken to the Lycoming Regional Police Department Headquarters where he was questioned by detectives and subsequently released, police said.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident in conjunction with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. A charging decision will be made by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office pending a complete investigation by the Lycoming Regional Police Department.

Lycoming Regional Police Department received assistance from Williamsport Bureau of Police, Lycoming County Detectives, Adult Probation, Domestic Relations and Pennsylvania State Police, as well as SREMS, Old Lycoming Twp Fire and EMS at the scene on Thursday.

