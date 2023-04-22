Williamsport, Pa. — A man, allegedlly drunk and in a rage, destroyed the front and back doors of a home, according to police.

Bruce Edward Kane, 22, of Williamsport allegedly forced his way through an entrance the homeowner had barricaded on April 5 around 3 a.m. near the 1100 block of Memorial Avenue, police said.

The homeowner yelled to Kane that he was on the phone with Williamsport Police after he broke in. Kane allegedly left through the back door, shattering it in the process.

The homeowner told Officer Kristopher Caster that he cannot live in fear of Kane, who is known to him, anymore. Kane woke neighbors during the outburst, according to Caster’s report.

Kane is being charged with felony criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

