Hummels Wharf, Pa. – A food vendor in the parking lot of Susquehanna Valley Mall was severely injured this afternoon when a propane tank malfunctioned and caught fire to his food tent and truck, according to state police.

Michael Santillo Sr., 41, of Prattenburg, N.Y. was taken by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital's burn unit for treatment of severe burns, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Santillo and his crew were set up for the next few days at the mall parking lot in Monroe Township as part of a traveling food carnival.

Santillo had been cooking in the food tent when the accident occurred around 1 p.m. Due to a faulty propane tank or a faulty connection, flames were vented into the cooking tent, according to state police. The fire also affected a carnival box truck that was parked by the tent.

Hummels Wharf and Selinsgrove volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was under control in about 15 to 20 minutes, according to the Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page.

No one else was reported as injured at the scene.