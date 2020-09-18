Article reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Coudersport, Pa. - Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department units and crews, as well as, Coudersport Police, and medics rushed to the scene of a reported industrial explosion with injuries on Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, in Coudersport Borough.

Firefighters quickly arrived at 100 Market Street at the Truck Lite business where one victim from a blast was found injured and was suffering severe burns to his head, neck, arms and chest.

Fire personnel immediately provided aide to the injured man who was a worker for Kessel Construction out of Bradford, PA. Due to his burns and injuries, a medical helicopter was requested to fly out the patient. Life Flight helicopter landed in a lot between Kightlinger's and Market Street. The medical helicopter crew flew the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY., were he was taken to the burn unit.

According to fire officials on scene, the victim in this accident was working outside the Truck Lite at a job site utility trailer. Propane gas mixed with the air as it filled the utility trailer. An ignition source set off the propane and air mixture causing the explosion that destroyed the utility trailer, some equipment and sending debris out over 100 yards. The explosion was said to have been felt and heard across the town.