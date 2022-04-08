Shamokin, Pa. -- A 63-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday when he rear-ended a vehicle on Route 61 in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.

The motorcyclist, Jeffrey J. Williams, of Drums, Pa., was traveling north at 11:32 a.m. when he failed to stop for a vehicle ahead of him that was waiting to turn left onto Captain Bloom Road, according to a report from PSP Stonington.

Williams was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle, Eugene F. Brokus, 75, of Elysburg, was not injured.



