Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Millmont man was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center Tuesday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another vehicle on Route 304 in Union County, according to state police.

Zachary D. Leitzel, 27, was traveling west shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection with Blazen Sun Road when he lost control of his 1966 Ford Mustang and began to fishtail. The Mustang then traveled east across the Route 304 and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado traveling east, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The collision impacted the Chevrolet, driven by Susan W. Bolig, 63, of Winfield, at the 12 o’clock position causing both vehicles to strike a mailbox, according to state police.

Leitzel’s vehicle then hit a guide wire for a utility pole and came to rest approximately 10 feet off the south side of the roadway. Bolig’s vehicle came to rest facing southeast on the roadway.

Leitzel’s passenger, Madison J. Snyder, 19, of Milton, was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for treatment of suspected serious injuries, police said. Leitzel also sustained serious injuries.

Bolig was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.