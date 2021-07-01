Millmont, Pa. – A Millmont man was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center Saturday evening when he overturned the all-terrain vehicle he was operating in Union County.

Jeffrey E. Auman, 58, was traveling east on Orchard Road in Lewis Township shortly before 6:30 p.m. Auman’s Polaris Sportsman 300 went off the south shoulder of the roadway and overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The ATV came to final rest facing east off the south shoulder of the roadway. Auman sustained suspected serious injuries, according to state police.