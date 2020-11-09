New Columbia, Pa. – A man riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Union County when he hit an embankment, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Harry E. Hackenberg, 60, of New Columbia, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville shortly after the crashed occurred at 4:27 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, Hackenberg was in the intensive care unit at the hospital, according to a Geisinger representative.

According to state police, Hackenberg was traveling east on Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township when he hit the embankment just west of Bluejay Lane. He lost control of his 1986 Yamaha Moto 4 and it overturned.

Police said Hackenberg was not wearing a helmet.