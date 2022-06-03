Williamsport, Pa. —Despite a nearly endless flow of pre-trial motions being filed, a Lycoming County man who plead guilty to multiple felonies was sentenced.

Max Eldon Strouse, 61, of South Williamsport will spend 12 to 24 months incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison. According to court documents, Strouse will also serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.

Strouse plead guilty to several felonies in April of 2019 that included conspiracy—theft by unlawful taking, theft, and receiving stolen property. Multiple pre-trial motions were granted throughout 2020 and 2021 until Strouse was able to be sentenced on May 25 of his year. A criminal trial scheduled from Feb. 9-11 was cancelled earlier in the year.

Docket sheet

