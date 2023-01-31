Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania.

Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said.

Johnson helped his brother, Christopher Johnson, and others, attempt to thwart the investigation into the June 25, 2016 murder of three individuals in a barn in Mercersburg, Franklin County, Pa., according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

One of the victims was providing information to DEA in Hagerstown, Md., and local Maryland law enforcement about drug trafficking in Hagerstown and elsewhere, a news release said.

The murders occurred on June 25, 2016, on a property along Welsh Run Road in Mercersburg, Franklin County.

When Pennsylvania State Police officers were called to the scene, they found Wendy Ann Chaney, 39, Hagerstown, Md.; Brandon Cole, 47, Fayetteville, Pa.; and Phillip Matthew Jackson, 36, Mercersburg, Pa., all to have been shot in a barn on Phillip Matthew Jackson’s property.

The three victims had their hands ziptied behind their backs and had been set on fire.

Jackson and Cole were shot once in the head, according to police. Chaney was shot twice, once in the back and one in the head. Chaney and Cole were already dead when the police responded to the scene. Phillip Jackson was transported to York Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

According to police, the murder was a contract killing. The killer has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Kevin Coles, also from Maryland, was convicted by a federal jury in April 2022 of ordering the contract killing. Johnson was not involved in the murders or the planning of the murders but assisted his brother in avoiding apprehension and in assisting in trying to locate and kill a codefendant in the triple murders who was believed to be cooperating with federal authorities, according to the investigation.

Related reading: Man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot that left three dead

The following individuals have pleaded guilty or sentenced in connection with the investigation:

• Kevin Coles, New York, NY and Hagerstown, Md., was found guilty after a trial in April of multiple crimes, including murder for hire, robbery, and drug trafficking, and is awaiting sentencing;

• Jerell Adgebesan, Baltimore and Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to participating in the murders of three individuals in Mercersburg, Franklin County, and is awaiting sentencing;

• Devin Dickerson, Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and is awaiting sentencing;

• Kenyatta Corbett, Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing;

• Michael Buck, Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing;

• Nicholas Preddy, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a witness and is awaiting sentencing;

• Johnnie Jenkins-Armstrong, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing;

• Terrance Lawson, Baltimore, sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness;

• Tyrone Armstrong, Baltimore, sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness;

• Christopher Johnson, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing;

• Mark Johnson, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation and is awaiting sentencing; and

• Llesenia Woodard, Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to providing false testimony to the grand jury investigating the murders and is awaiting sentencing.

Joshua Davis previously pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy to locate and kill an individual believed to be cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation of the triple murders. Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months’ imprisonment. Torey White’s trial is currently scheduled for May 1, 2023.

The following federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation: Drug Enforcement Administration Harrisburg Resident Office; Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg; Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H; Franklin County Drug Task Force; Franklin County Adult Probation; Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole; Hagerstown Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division; Drug Enforcement Administration, Hagerstown Resident Office; Washington County Narcotics Task Force; Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office, Strike Force Group 1; Maryland State Police Homicide Unit; Baltimore Police Department Narcotics, Fugitive And Homicide Units; Baltimore County Police Department Narcotics and Gang Unit; Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Management Unit, Quantico, VA; US Marshal’s Service Harrisburg, PA and Phoenix, AZ; Franklin County District Attorney’s Office; United States Attorney’s Office, District Of Maryland; and the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William A. Behe and Michael Consiglio are prosecuting the case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.