Maurice Flipper Johnson, 36, of Lock Haven 

Lock Haven, Pa. — A man was sentenced after entering a plea of no contest to charges coming from the sale of methamphetamine and heroin.

Maurice Flipper Johnson, 36, of Mill Hall will spend the next eight years in state prison after President Judge Frank Mills handed down the sentence last week in Clinton County Court. Johnson was sentenced on a count each of possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police found methamphetamine and packaging materials during an early evening raid near McCloskey Lane in 2022, according to a release. Members of the Pine Creek Police Department, Clinton County Drug Task Force, and State Police at Lamar coordinated in the investigation. Sergeant Dennis Gill arrested Johnson shortly after police descended on the home.

Charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Both are misdemeanors charges.

