Williamsport, Pa. — A man facing more than 150 counts involving sexual crimes against a juvenile plead guilty to just five felony counts in Lycoming County Court.

Eric James Orner, 33, of Hughesville told Judge Nancy Butts he understood the charges against him and agreed to plead guilty to five felonies on May 23.

Related reading: 132 felonies filed against Hughesville man charged with statutory sexual assault

Orner plead guilty to statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years or older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault, and photographing or filming a sex act on a computer. All are felonies.

Butts ordered a sentencing date of Sept. 22, which is Orner’s birthday, during the brief appearance in court. A sexually violent predator evaluation will be conducted on Orner prior to sentencing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.