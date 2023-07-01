Sunbury, Pa. — A 48-year-old man was scammed out of thousands of dollars after he repeatedly deposited money onto a gift card in exchange for an "unknown package," police say.

The victim initially withdrew $500 from his bank account to deposit on a gift card after receiving a text from an unknown person, according to Trooper Justin Winner of the state police at Stonington. The money was for an unknown package, the man told police.

The victim, who lives on Boyles Run Road, continued depositing money on the gift card in $500 increments until he had transferred $6,000 from his bank account to the gift card. He then gave the suspected thief the serial number of the card, Winner noted.

