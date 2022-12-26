State College, Pa. — A man will need surgery to fix a broken nose received during an assault at a State College bar.

Officer C.J. Lageman of the State College Police Department discovered the man lying in blood near Zeno’s Bar on the night of October 27. Lageman discovered lacerations on the man’s nose and head.

After the man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Lageman spoke with a witness. The witness identified Michael J. Krenztman as the aggressor, police said.

Krenztman allegedly punched the accuser moments after getting into an argument with him, according to the witness. The man struck his head on the ground after being assaulted.

The assault caused a complex laceration and closed nasal bone fracture, Lageman said.

The 49-year-old Krenztman was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

No bail was listed for Krenztman.

