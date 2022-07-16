Sayre, Pa. — A man’s jaw will remain wired shut for three weeks before he had surgery and soft wiring for an additional three weeks after police said he was assaulted during an incident at a bar.

DD Donald Chandler was being held back by two men when Sayre police arrived at a location near the 900 block of N. Wilbur Avenue, charges say. A man was lying on the ground spitting blood when officers approached Chandler on the night of June 19.

Chandler ignored officer’s commands as they attempted to calm the situation down, Officer Thomas Zebrowski wrote in an affidavit. Officers attempted to help the downed man as Chandler screamed obscenities at him, Zebrowski said.

Once officers were able to speak with the accuser, he complained of pain in his lower jaw. Zebrowski said they called for an ambulance as the accuser continued to spit blood.

He was later diagnosed with a broken jaw at the Robert Packer Memorial Hospital during an evaluation later that night. The injury required his jaw to be wired shut for three weeks before another surgery, followed by three more weeks of being wired shut, according to the affidavit.

Chandler claimed he was attacked through a written statement provided to police several days after the incident, Zebowski said. Chandler provided four photos with his written statement that he said backed up his story of assault.

Zebowski, who spoke with the accuser and several witnesses the night of the incident, said the photos did not match up with Chandler’s alleged story. Chandler was taken into custody on July 7 and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, along with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Chandler was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following his preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley. Court records show Chandler is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.

