Williamsport, Pa. — Police responding to a fight found one man with a chest laceration and another man's hand covered in blood.

Officers were dispatched in the early morning hours to a home near the 100 block of E. Third Street on July 16 for a reported physical domestic dispute. Police had been to the same home the night before for a similar incident, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Thad Tafford said.

Tafford interviewed the accuser who said Clint Michael Marks shoved at a window from outside the home, causing glass to shatter and fly into the home. An open cut was seen on the accuser’s chest as he spoke with police, according to the affidavit.

Tafford said Marks admitted during an interview to breaking the window. Marks' hand was also covered in blood, police said.

Marks was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Bail was set at $35,000 monetary and Marks was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after failing to post.

Court records show Marks will appear for a preliminary hearing on July 28 with Biichle.

Docket sheet

