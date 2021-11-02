Mill Hall, Pa. – A man riding a dirt bike Sunday night in Clinton County was killed when he was hit by an SUV on Hogan Boulevard (Route 150) in Bald Eagle Township.

Scott N. Conrad, 34, of Mill Hall, died at the scene of the crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 31, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar.

Conrad was traveling north in the right lane of Hogan Boulevard on a Yamaha dirt when a Nissan Pathfinder SUV traveling south attempted to turn left onto Draketown Road.

The driver of the SUV, Steven E. Williams, 50, of Flemington, did not see the dirt bike, which was unregistered and had no lights, according to state police.

Conrad’s dirt bike then struck the front passenger side of the SUV and then traveled underneath the vehicle. Conrad was dragged under the SUV and was struck by the rear passenger tire, according to state police.

Conrad was pronounced dead at the scene.