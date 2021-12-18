Berwick, Pa. —While being handcuffed, a man allegedly begged and pleaded with officers after being told twice to stay away from a residence near the 1200 block of Legrand Street in Berwick.

Anthony Kulb, 35, of Berwick was charged with criminal trespassing after officers said he forced a bedroom window open and attempted to gain access to the home. Court records show it is a third-degree felony offense.

Officers said fingerprints could be seen on the outside of the window, which led to a woman’s bedroom on the property. Kulb allegedly knocked a flat screen television on the floor as he attempted to gain entry.

According to the report, officers warned Kolb to leave and not return to the property. Less than an hour later, authorities said they received a complaint from the same caller, who said Kulb returned and banged on the front door.

Officers caught up with Kulb in his vehicle moments later and took him into custody. It was discovered Kulb was driving without a license, which was suspended in 2015 due to a DUI charge.

Kulb is being held at the Columbia County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail.

