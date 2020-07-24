Williamsport, Pa. -- A 58-year-old man drove his car into Lycoming Creek yesterday and was rescued from his sinking vehicle by emergency rescue services.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Lycoming Creek Rd. and Route 973.

"The man was traveling northbound on Lycoming Creek Road when he went off the roadway and drove into the creek," explained Chief Hope, of the Old Lycoming Township Police. "Alcohol was involved," he said.

Police officers from Old Lycoming, fire fighters from Old Lycoming and Hepburn Township, and EMS from Old Lycoming Township were dispatched to the scene for a water rescue and possible entrapment at 5:45 p.m.

Emergency services and Scuba 14, the township's dive team, worked quickly to remove the man from the water-logged vehicle.

The man was out of the water by 6:07 p.m. and was promptly transported to UPMC Williamsport. There were no major injuries and the man regained full consciousness on the way to the hospital, reported Chief Hope.

The vehicle, a black Ford Ranger, was removed from the creek by Bressler's Towing Service.

The quick response by local officials and collaborative rescue efforts ensured the rescue went smoothly and safely for all involved.