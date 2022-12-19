Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 63-year-old man reported a break-in at his shed in a rural part of Columbia County and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit.

The Myerstown man contacted State Police in Bloomsburg to report someone had damaged a shed he keeps in the woods north of Long Hollow Road in Beaver Township sometime between Sept. 11 and Nov. 4.

The shed's doors, windows, and air vent were damaged. The doors are valued at $350, the windows at $400, and the air vent at $30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the barracks at 570-387-4261.

