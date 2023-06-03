Cogan Station, Pa. — A drunk man shot himself in the foot, causing serious injury and a response from EMS.

Brian James Wagner allegedly tripped on a rock while carrying a Canik 9mm pistol just before 9 p.m. on May 15, police said. The 29-year-old Cogan Station resident shot himself in the foot as he walked near Brass’s Bridge, according to the complaint.

Seriously injured, Wagner called 911 to report the incident and get help, Captain Christopher Kriner said. Lycoming Regional Police along with EMS responded, causing a disruption of traffic for more than an hour.

Investigators discovered Wagner did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, Kriner said. The 9mm pistol was registered to Wagner’s girlfriend.

Wagner admitted to investigators he drank alcohol the night of the shooting, according to an affidavit.

Wagner was charged with first-degree misdemeanor carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon later this month for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

