Williamsport, Pa. — Allegedly paranoid from smoking marijuana, a man called 9-1-1 for non-emergencies 18 times throughout the day until arrested, police said.

Jamil Malik Harrell, 28, of Williamsport was told to stop calling the emergency line on July 23 shortly after being dropped off at his home, Officer Gino Caschera said. Dispatch confirmed Harrell had called two more times before officers got more than a few blocks away, he added.

Harrell was taken into custody near the 800 block of Memorial Avenue in Williamsport, according to the complaint. He allegedly called 9-1-1 approximately 18 times throughout the course of the day.

“Harrell harassed the Lycoming County Dispatchers and wasted emergency resources such as EMS, police, and the UPMC Emergency Room,” Caschera said.

Harrell initially called county dispatchers requesting a ride to the emergency room, police said. He claimed to have smoked too much marijuana, they added.

After being discharged Harrell allegedly begged for money and ride home near the entrance, according to the affidavit. UPMC security asked him to leave, but Harrell called 9-1-1 instead claiming he was being assaulted. Caschera allegedly told Harrell he would be arrested after dropping the man off at his home.

Harrell was charged with third-degree misdemeanor communications with 9-1-1 and disorderly conduct. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing early next month with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

