Aristes, Pa. — A man who believed his neighbor lost his dog allegedly pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her.

The dog was later found inside the man's house in an upstairs bedroom, police say.

Now Robert Charles Beaver, 59, is facing charges for terrorizing his neighbor, according to court records.

Bloomsburg State Trooper John Van Buren was called to a home in the 200 block of Willow Road on June 16 around 5:30 p.m. The caller, Laura Slotterback, said Beaver reportedly made a gun gesture with his hand and said he would "put two" in her head because she had lost his dog.

He returned moments later with a black handgun and pointed it at her head, she told Van Buren.

Slotterback had agreed to let Beaver's dog in and out of Beaver's house when he wasn't home, she explained. She had let the dog out earlier that day, but when it started to rain, she opened the door and let the dog inside.

She lived nearby in a camper, surrounded by an eight-foot fence with barbed wire on top and a gate locked with three padlocks, Van Buren noted. Slotterback reportedly told police she had suffered brain damage years ago, she had trouble communicating under stress, and Beaver scared her.

When he returned home that rainy day, he didn't see his dog in the house and came to her yard, yelling at her and shaking the fence, Slotterback said. She told him the dog was in the house, but he didn't believe her and threatened her with the gun, arrest papers say.

When questioned, Beaver allegedly said Slotterback was a "problem" and that she had lost his dog. He eventually admitted he threatened to kill her, but denied pointing a gun at her head, Van Buren said.

The dog was later found in a room upstairs, he added.

Beaver, Aristes, was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 3:15 p.m. in front of District Judge Craig Long.

Docket sheet

