Lock Haven, Pa. — A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police say he lied  on a background check while trying to buy a gun.

Jarod Reed Stern, Wrightsville, was charged with the illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and making a false statement to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor.

Stern allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.

Stern voluntarily turned himself in to township police and was arraigned before District Judge Keith Kibler. He was released on bail to await further court proceedings.

