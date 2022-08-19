Northumberland, Pa. — A witness told State Police troopers that a man approched him and attepmted to sell him drugs near the 5000 block of Route 890.

Officers then spoke with that man, identified as John Kisner, 40, of Paxinos, and reportedly discovered Suboxone inside a backpack. Kisner confessed to being in possession of the pills, state police said.

Trooper Jacob Hook interviewed Kisner at the Stonington Barracks and learned he had initially given them a false name, according to the affidavit. Kisner allegedly gave troopers his brother’s name in an attempt to hide an active warrant for dangerous drugs in Dauphin County.

Kisner eventually gave police his correct name. He was charged with multiple offenses that included felony possession with intent, false identification, hindering apprehension, disorderly conduct, possession of an instrument of crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Michael Toomey set Kisner’s bail at $35,000 during a preliminary arraignment on Aug. 5. Kisner was transported to the Northumberland County Jail after failing to post bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.