Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County.

Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business.

Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend spotted him hiding by a building near Starbucks. Sweat could then be seen recording her through a window outside, police said.

Sweat was charged with two counts of third-degree misdemeanor stalking and harassment. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment.

Sweat is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

