Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Bureau of Police said a man is being held on $25,000 monetary bail after he allegedly chased a woman with a car and punched her twice in the head.

Hyson Edward Frederick, 44, of Williamsport was charged with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and first-degree terroristic threats after officers were able to take him into custody.

Officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police said they witnessed Frederick chasing the woman as she pulled into the station to report the incident. According to the affidavit, Frederick was taken into custody a short time later.

Frederick will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 27 for a preliminary hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

