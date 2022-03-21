Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man with a history of domestic violence tried to illegally buy a firearm, police say.

Todd Eugene Zechman, 55, reportedly tried to purchase a firearm from Hummel's Gun Shop in Selinsgrove on February 22, according to Middleburg Police.

On the form required to buy a gun, Zechman allegedly checked “No” in response to a question that asked if he had ever been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

A criminal history check showed Zechman was charged with simple assault on Oct. 4, 2017. According to an affidavit, Zechman pled guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Zechman was charged with third-degree felony for making a false statement and second-degree unsworn falsification to authorities. During a formal arraignment with Judge John Reed, Zechman was given $5,000 unsecured bail, which he posted.

Zechman will appear in Snyder County Court for a preliminary hearing on March 23.

